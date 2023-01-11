Hero MotoSports tops stage 10 at Dakar Rally

Hero MotoSports Team Rally topped a stage for the second time at the Dakar Rally 2023, making this the Indian manufacturer's third stage win overall in one of the toughest motorsport events in the world.

Ross Branch bagged the top position of Stage 10, adding a second stage win to his tally in this season of the Dakar Rally. Starting the stage at the 28th position, he posted the fastest time at each checkpoint, and finally emerged the winner of the first stage in the Empty Quarter.

Leaving the bivouac at Haradh, Stage 10 took the riders towards Shaybah on Wednesday, marking its entry into the notorious Empty Quarter.

The 624 km route was mostly liaisons, with the special section accounting for only 114 kms -- deliberately kept short to reduce the risks in this difficult terrain constituted mainly by sand dunes.

With the sun at its peak, navigating safely through the sea of steep dunes was particularly difficult for all competitors.

At the end of 10 long stages, Franco enjoys a 13th place in the overall Rally GP class rankings, followed by Buhler in the 17th, and Ross in the 19th position.

Making things a lot more complex, the race now moves deeper into Rub' Al Khali, or the Empty Quarter, with a Marathon Stage. The first part of the marathon in Stage 11 is a 428 km trip from Shaybah, ending at the Marathon bivouac. Keeping their bikes in one piece will be crucial for the riders, as there will be no assistance trucks or mechanics to lend them a hand at the bivouac.

