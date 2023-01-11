Sports News Roundup: Jimmy Butler, Heat set NBA free-throw record in win; Loeb makes it three in a row as Al-Attiyah stays well clear and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Rublev goes down in Adelaide, Ruud knocked out in Auckland

Top seed Andrey Rublev crashed out in the second round of the Adelaide International 2 after losing 6-4 3-6 6-3 to local defending champion Thanasi Kokkinakis on Wednesday. Cheered on by the home support, Kokkinakis wrapped up the match in just under two hours, hitting 35 winners and sending down 17 aces.

NBA roundup: Jimmy Butler, Heat set NBA free-throw record in win

Jimmy Butler scored a game-high 35 points, and the Miami Heat set an NBA record by making all 40 of their free throws in a 112-111 win over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. Miami, which completed the second half with just eight available players, also got 22 points from Max Strus and 19 from Victor Oladipo. Butler, the only customary starter in the Miami lineup, made all 23 of his free throws, tying Dominique Wilkins for the second-most made foul shots without a miss in NBA history.

Soccer-Red-hot Rashford hitting the right notes for United ahead of Manchester derby

While most players ease their way back into their club side after a gruelling World Cup, Manchester United's Marcus Rashford has not wasted any time, scoring in every match since his return to take his season's tally to 15 goals. The 25-year-old has scored seven times in six games in three different competitions to lead United back to the top four in the Premier League, the fourth round of the FA Cup and the semi-finals of the League Cup.

Rallying-Loeb makes it three in a row as Al-Attiyah stays well clear

Sebastien Loeb took his third stage win in a row in the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday but reigning champion Nasser Al-Attiyah stayed comfortably clear at the top of the car category. Loeb's fourth stage win of the 2023 event left France's nine-times world rally champion third overall for the Bahrain Raid Xtreme team but more than an hour and a half behind Al-Attiyah's Toyota Hilux.

Soccer-Al Nassr say Ronaldo has no clause in contract to support Saudi World Cup bid

Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have denied reports that Cristiano Ronaldo has a clause in his contract where the Portugal forward is to serve as an ambassador for the Gulf country's 2030 World Cup bid. Ronaldo moved to Al Nassr last month after signing a 2-1/2 year contract estimated by media to be worth more than 200 million euros ($210 million).

Soccer-French federation president Le Graet 'taking a step' back - FFF

French football federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet is 'taking a step back' from his duties and vice president Philippe Diallo was named acting interim chairman, the FFF said on Wednesday. "Noel Le Graet, in agreement with the FFF Executive Committee meeting in Paris today, has decided to take a step back from his duties as president of the federation until the audit commissioned by the Ministry of Sports has been definitively communicated, and pending its analysis by the FFF's Executive Committee," the FFF said in a statement following an urgent meeting of its executive committee.

Soccer-Chelsea sign forward Joao Felix on loan from Atletico

Chelsea have signed Portugal forward Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid on a loan deal until the end of the season, both clubs said on Wednesday. British media reported Chelsea will pay around 10 million euros ($10.75 million) for Felix.

Soccer-Title race at tipping point as Arsenal, Chelsea clash in WSL

The Women's Super League resumes at a pivotal point in the title race, with Arsenal looking to dispel failings in recent years and supplant Chelsea at the top of the standings following the month-long break. The Blues have won the league for the past three seasons but sit only three points ahead of their London rivals, who last won the title in 2019, having played a game more as the two prepare to face on Sunday.

NFL-Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from hospital and will continue his rehabilitation at home after suffering cardiac arrest in an NFL game earlier this month, the team said on Wednesday.

Motor racing-James targets a triple as McLaren ready for Formula E debut

McLaren will be making their debut when Formula E kicks off its ninth season, and the new 'Gen3' era, in Mexico City on Saturday but team boss Ian James is chasing his third championship in a row. The Briton, who started out as an engineer at McLaren Automotive 21 years ago, led Mercedes-EQ to electric title doubles in 2020-21 and 2021-22 with Nyck de Vries and Stoffel Vandoorne respectively.

