Soccer-Former Brazil defender Miranda retires

Former Brazil defender Joao Miranda has decided to end his playing career at the age of 38, he said on Wednesday. "The moment has arrived. To everyone who has supported me, my most special thanks. Thank you very much, football!" Miranda wrote on Twitter.

Miranda, who played for Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan among other clubs, returned to Sao Paulo for the 2021-22 season. He won three consecutive league titles with the Brazilian club from 2006-08 before helping Atletico win the LaLiga title in 2013-14 and finish Champions League runners-up in the same year.

The centre back made his international debut in 2009 and earned nearly 60 caps for his country, helping Brazil win the 2009 Confederations Cup and 2019 Copa America.

