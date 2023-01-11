Left Menu

Soccer-Aston Villa sign defender Moreno from Real Betis

Aston Villa have signed Spanish left back Alex Moreno from Real Betis for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. He won the Copa del Rey with the club last season. "Alex is a good player that can help our squad," Villa coach Unai Emery said. Aston Villa are 11th in the Premier League and host Leeds United on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 23:03 IST
Soccer-Aston Villa sign defender Moreno from Real Betis

Aston Villa have signed Spanish left back Alex Moreno from Real Betis for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. Since joining Betis in 2019, the 29-year-old made 122 appearances, scoring six goals and making 14 assists. He won the Copa del Rey with the club last season.

"Alex is a good player that can help our squad," Villa coach Unai Emery said. "He has been one of the top left backs in LaLiga over the past few seasons and we are delighted to have him here."

Moreno also had spells with Mallorca, Elche and Rayo Vallecano. Aston Villa are 11th in the Premier League and host Leeds United on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting women

Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting wo...

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: ABL Space Systems' rocket fails on maiden launch; British scientists plan to expand genomic sequencing from COVID to flu and more

Science News Roundup: ABL Space Systems' rocket fails on maiden launch; Brit...

 Global
4
NASA invites public to join search for new planets outside our solar system

NASA invites public to join search for new planets outside our solar system

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023