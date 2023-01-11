Left Menu

Tennis-World number one Alcaraz to open his 2023 season in Argentina

World number one Carlos Alcaraz will begin his season on clay at next month's Argentina Open after being forced to pull out of the Australian Open with a right leg injury.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2023 23:27 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 23:25 IST
Tennis-World number one Alcaraz to open his 2023 season in Argentina
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

World number one Carlos Alcaraz will begin his season on clay at next month's Argentina Open after being forced to pull out of the Australian Open with a right leg injury. The 19-year-old Spaniard will be missing the season's opening Grand Slam event, which begins in Melbourne on Monday, due to a muscle problem in his right leg.

"I'm really looking forward to starting my season in Buenos Aires this year, playing in a historic tournament that has been won by great champions," the U.S. Open champion, who is the first teenager to top the ATP rankings, said in a statement. "The truth is I was very keen to go to Argentina, to play there, so I hope to see you all soon."

Alcarez missed the ATP Finals and Davis Cup at the end of last season after tearing an abdominal muscle during the Paris Masters. Last month he said that he was back to almost full fitness but then suffered a setback by picking up the leg injury during pre-season training. Alcaraz will join Diego Schwartzman, Cameron Norrie, Dominic Thiem and Lorenzo Musetti in the Argentina Open field.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting women

Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting wo...

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: ABL Space Systems' rocket fails on maiden launch; British scientists plan to expand genomic sequencing from COVID to flu and more

Science News Roundup: ABL Space Systems' rocket fails on maiden launch; Brit...

 Global
4
NASA invites public to join search for new planets outside our solar system

NASA invites public to join search for new planets outside our solar system

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023