Left Menu

Soccer-Milan knocked out of Coppa Italia by 10-man Torino

A late goal by midfielder Ndary Adopo earned 10-man Torino a shock 1-0 win over Serie A champions AC Milan after extra time in their Coppa Italia last-16 clash on Wednesday. Torino, who have won the Italian Cup five times but not since 1993, joined Milan's local rivals Inter in the last eight after Simone Inzaghi's side advanced with a 2-1 comeback win over Parma on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2023 04:21 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 04:21 IST
Soccer-Milan knocked out of Coppa Italia by 10-man Torino

A late goal by midfielder Ndary Adopo earned 10-man Torino a shock 1-0 win over Serie A champions AC Milan after extra time in their Coppa Italia last-16 clash on Wednesday. Torino were reduced to 10 men in the 69th minute when defender Koffi Djidji received a second yellow card for a challenge on Milan substitute Junior Messias.

With the game looking certain to go to penalties, Adopo wrapped up victory for Torino in the 114th minute with a close-range strike into the bottom corner to stun the hosts. Torino, who have won the Italian Cup five times but not since 1993, joined Milan's local rivals Inter in the last eight after Simone Inzaghi's side advanced with a 2-1 comeback win over Parma on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting women

Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting wo...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA invites public to join search for new planets outside our solar system

NASA invites public to join search for new planets outside our solar system

 Global
4
How did life’s raw ingredients get to Earth? NASA scientists simulate cosmic evolution to find out

How did life’s raw ingredients get to Earth? NASA scientists simulate cosmic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023