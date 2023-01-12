Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Real see off Valencia in shootout to reach Super Cup final

Thibaut Courtois saved Jose Gaya's spot-kick to give Real Madrid a 4-3 penalty shootout win over Valencia after the teams had finished level at 1-1 after extra time in their Spanish Super Cup semi-final in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. Karim Benzema gave holders Real the lead from the spot in the first half after he was fouled by Eray Comert but Valencia came back into the game and deservedly equalised through a Samuel Lino volley from Toni Lato's cross just after halftime.

ATP roundup: Laslo Djere, Thanasi Kokkinakis KO top seeds

Laslo Djere of Serbia overcame a first-set setback to post a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3) victory over top-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway in a second-round match at the ASB Classic on Wednesday in Auckland, New Zealand. Djere recorded 18 aces and benefited from four double faults by Ruud to win the match in 2 hours, 7 minutes.

Tennis-Naomi Osaka announces she is expecting her first child

Four times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka said on Wednesday that she is expecting her first child, days after withdrawing from the Australian Open. The 25-year-old said this week that she was pulling out of the year's first Grand Slam after not competing on the WTA Tour since the Pan Pacific Open in September.

Rallying-Truck leader withdraws from Dakar after death of spectator

Czech driver Ales Loprais, who was leading the truck category, withdrew from the Dakar Rally after an incident involving an Italian spectator who later died, organisers of the event in Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday. The accident occurred during Tuesday's ninth stage but Loprais was unaware of it until after his arrival at the bivouac that night.

Soccer-Man City exit League Cup after shock loss at Southampton

Champions Manchester City crashed out of the League Cup after suffering a shock 2-0 defeat at struggling Southampton in the quarter-finals on Wednesday. Southampton, bottom of the Premier League table, scored twice in the first half through Sekou Mara and Moussa Djenepo and City never seriously threatened to get back into the match.

Soccer-'Rent Boy' chant to be considered breach of rules, says FA

The "Rent Boy" chant will be considered a breach of the Football Association's rules, it said on Wednesday in a statement condemning all offensive, abusive and discriminatory chanting in football stadiums. The FA said those chants can have a "lasting and damaging impact" on people and communities within the game and must be stopped.

Soccer-Forest beat Wolves in shootout to reach League Cup semis

Nottingham Forest beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-3 on penalties in their League Cup last-eight game on Wednesday to reach a cup semi-final for the first time in over two decades.

Forest keeper Dean Henderson made the decisive save from Joe Hodge's spot kick in the shootout, after the game had finished 1-1 after 90 minutes, to send his side through to their first semi since they reached the League Cup final in 1992.

Soccer-Messi scores on return as PSG extend Ligue 1 lead

Lionel Messi celebrated his return to competition after the World Cup by scoring a second-half goal as Paris St Germain extended their Ligue 1 lead to six points with a 2-0 home win over Angers on Wednesday. Messi, who won the World Cup with Argentina, received a warm welcome from the Parc des Princes crowd and netted from close range in the 72nd minute to add to Hugo Ekitike's first-half opener, putting PSG on 47 points from 18 games.

NFL-Damar Hamlin discharged from Buffalo hospital, will rehab at home

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from the hospital nine days after suffering cardiac arrest during an NFL game and will continue his rehabilitation at home, the team said on Wednesday. Hamlin, 24, who was transferred to a Buffalo hospital on Monday after a week at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, went through a comprehensive medical evaluation and series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday, doctors said.

Tennis-World number one Alcaraz to open his 2023 season in Argentina

World number one Carlos Alcaraz will begin his season on clay at next month's Argentina Open after being forced to pull out of the Australian Open with a right leg injury. The 19-year-old Spaniard will be missing the season's opening Grand Slam event, which begins in Melbourne on Monday, due to a muscle problem in his right leg.

