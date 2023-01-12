Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures from Jan. 13-15: Friday, Jan. 13

Aston Villa v Leeds United (2000) * Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games against Leeds United (W2 D2), keeping three clean sheets in this run.

* Leeds have won only one of their eight away league games this season (D2 L5), beating Liverpool 2-1 in October. * Villa striker Danny Ings has scored five goals in his last seven Premier League games, as many as he had in his previous 32.

Saturday, Jan. 14 Manchester United v Manchester City (1230)

* United have conceded 12 goals in their last three Premier League meetings with City, including six at the Etihad Stadium in October, as many as they had shipped against City in their previous 12 meetings. * No other team has beaten United more often overall in the Premier League than City, who have 18 wins, level with Chelsea and Liverpool.

* United forward Marcus Rashford has scored in his last six games in all competitions, bagging a brace against Charlton Athletic on Tuesday to take his tally to 15 for the season. Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool (1500)

* Brighton have won only one of their 11 Premier League games against Liverpool (D3 L7), a 1-0 win at Anfield in February 2021. * Liverpool have lost three of their last seven Premier League games (W4), as many as in their previous 37 games combined (W26 D8).

* Brighton were winless in their first five league games under Roberto De Zerbi (D2 L3) but have won four of their last six under the Italian (L2). Everton v Southampton (1500)

* Everton have lost their last two Premier League games against sides bottom of the table, going down 2-1 against both Norwich (January 2022) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (December 2022). * Two of Southampton's three Premier League wins this season have come away from home, but they have lost more away games than any other team in the competition (seven).

* Everton have conceded 17 goals in their last 10 Premier League games, after conceding just seven in their first eight games this season. Nottingham Forest v Leicester City (1500)

* This is Forest's first home league match against Leicester since February 2014 (2-2). They have lost just one of their last 17 at home against the Foxes (W11 D5), losing 3-2 in May 2013. * Leicester are looking to complete their first league double over Forest since 1971-72, a season when Forest were relegated from the top flight.

* Leicester have lost their last two Premier League games against newly promoted teams, losing to Bournemouth and Fulham. Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United (1500)

* Wolves have lost four of their last five Premier League games against West Ham. * West Ham are looking to win three consecutive league games against Wolves for the first time since a run of eight between 1920 and 1958.

* West Ham's Jarrod Bowen has scored four goals in his last five Premier League games against Wolves, netting more goals against them than he has any other opponent in the competition. Brentford v Bournemouth (1730)

* Brentford have won three of their last four league games against Bournemouth (D1), more than they had in their previous 14 against them (W2 D6 L6). * Bournemouth are winless in their last seven away league games against Brentford (D4 L3), losing their last two visits in February 2015 and December 2020.

* Bournemouth have lost 18 of their last 23 away Premier League matches (W3 D2), losing the last four in a row. Sunday, Jan. 15

Chelsea v Crystal Palace (1400) * Chelsea have won their last 10 Premier League games against Palace.

* Palace have conceded at least once in each of their last 17 Premier League games against Chelsea. * Chelsea have lost two of their last three Premier League home games (W1), as many as they had in their previous 21 league games at Stamford Bridge before this (W10 D9).

Newcastle United v Fulham (1400) * Newcastle are looking to complete the league double over Fulham for the first time since 2007-08.

* Fulham are winless in their last six Premier League away games against Newcastle (D3 L3) since a 1-0 victory in May 2009. * Callum Wilson has scored four goals in his four Premier League games against Fulham.

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal (1630) * Tottenham are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League home games against Arsenal (W6 D2).

* Following their 3-1 win at home in October, Arsenal are looking to complete their first league double over Tottenham since 2013-14. * This is the earliest in a calendar year the north London derby has been played in the Premier League since 1995, when Tottenham won 1-0 at White Hart Lane on Jan. 2. (Compiled by Hritika Sharma and Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)