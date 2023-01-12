Left Menu

Milan out of Italian Cup after 1-0 loss to 10-man Torino

PTI | Milan | Updated: 12-01-2023 09:48 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 09:43 IST
Milan out of Italian Cup after 1-0 loss to 10-man Torino
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Defending Serie A champion AC Milan was eliminated from the Italian Cup after a surprise 1-0 loss at home to 10-man Torino after extra time.

Torino will face either Sampdoria or Fiorentina in the quarterfinals.

Torino's chances of getting a result at San Siro appeared to diminish in the 70th minute when defender Koffi Djidji — who had been booked early on — was sent off for a second yellow card.

However, it managed to force extra time and scored the winner six minutes from the end as a counterattack sent Brian Bayeye racing down the right and he crossed for Ndary Adopo to slot home.

Milan had had the better of the chances but was denied several times by Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic and also hit the post in the first half through Charles De Ketelaere.

It was the second surprising result for Milan in less than a week after Sunday's disappointing 2-2 draw at home against Roma, when it squandered a two-goal advantage late on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting women

Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting wo...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: WHO says coronavirus variant XBB.1.5 may be driving cases; WHO working with China on Lunar New Year COVID risks and more

Health News Roundup: WHO says coronavirus variant XBB.1.5 may be driving cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023