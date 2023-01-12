Left Menu

Former finalist Cilic out of Australian Open due to injury

Former finalist Marin Cilic has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to a knee injury.Cilic, 34, was a runner-up in Melbourne in 2018 when he lost to Roger Federer in the final.Not a great start to 2023 and few tough days in Melbourne, he wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 12-01-2023 09:56 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 09:55 IST
Former finalist Cilic out of Australian Open due to injury
Marin Cilic. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Former finalist Marin Cilic has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to a knee injury.

Cilic, 34, was a runner-up in Melbourne in 2018 when he lost to Roger Federer in the final.

"Not a great start to 2023 and few tough days in Melbourne," he wrote on Twitter on Thursday. "Devastated I can't play this year at the Australian Open but health comes first. See you next year Melbourne!" Cilic started the season at the Maharashtra Open in India but withdrew ahead of his quarterfinal against Tallon Griekspoor with a knee injury he said he sustained in training.

Former U.S. Open champion Cilic has not made it past the fourth round of the Australian Open since reaching the final in 2018. He was set to be the 17th-seeded player at the tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting women

Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting wo...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: WHO says coronavirus variant XBB.1.5 may be driving cases; WHO working with China on Lunar New Year COVID risks and more

Health News Roundup: WHO says coronavirus variant XBB.1.5 may be driving cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023