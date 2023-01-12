Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Australian Open title can be balm for Djokovic after deportation saga; Tennis-Naomi Osaka announces she is expecting her first child and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Australian Open title can be balm for Djokovic after deportation saga

Novak Djokovic may never forget his deportation from Australia over his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID, but the Serb will hope a record-extending 10th major in Melbourne provides closure to his storied career's most controversial chapter. The vaccine sceptic former world number one found himself in a political inferno last year after he said he had received an exemption to play in the Australian Open, as angry citizens who endured some of the world's toughest COVID lockdowns lashed out.

Tennis-Naomi Osaka announces she is expecting her first child

Four times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka said on Wednesday that she is expecting her first child, days after withdrawing from the Australian Open. The 25-year-old said this week that she was pulling out of the year's first Grand Slam after not competing on the WTA Tour since the Pan Pacific Open in September.

Soccer-Potter says managing Chelsea is the hardest job in football

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has described running the team as "probably the hardest job in football", but said he is not looking for sympathy as he tries to salvage their season amid an injury crisis and after a summer of radical change across all areas of the club. Potter said expectations have remained high at Stamford Bridge despite a change in ownership in May, when a consortium headed by Todd Boehly completed a 4.25 billion pound ($5.17 billion) takeover and restructured the club.

Tennis-Jabeur primed for success after 2022 breakthroughs, heartbreaks

Ons Jabeur took 10 years to reach a Grand Slam final, but losing in the title clash at both Wimbledon and the U.S. Open last year has not deterred the Tunisian, who looks primed for major silverware as she attempts to break new ground in 2023. The 28-year-old trailblazer became the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final and the first African woman to reach the U.S. Open final in the Open Era, but Elena Rybakina and Iga Swiatek shut the door on her opportunities to write history.

NFL-Rams, McVay face offseason of uncertainty after dismal season

After enjoying a Hollywood ending with their dramatic Super Bowl triumph in Los Angeles last year, the Rams sequel bombed spectacularly this season and the franchise is now left waiting and see whether head coach Sean McVay will return. The Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 at their home stadium on Feb. 13 to claim their first title since returning to Los Angeles but whether it was a championship hangover or the inevitable result of injuries, they never threatened to repeat.

Tennis-'One of the best', Kyrgios ready for tilt at Australian Open title

Australia's Nick Kyrgios proved last year that he can play as well as anyone in the world and the 27-year-old heads into the main draw at his home Grand Slam for the 10th time next week with expectations high, not least from himself. Runs to the final at Wimbledon and the quarter-finals at the U.S. Open in 2022 suggested he might finally have found the balance in his life that would enable him to get the best out of his undoubted talent.

Soccer-Messi scores on return as PSG extend Ligue 1 lead

Lionel Messi celebrated his return to competition after the World Cup by scoring a second-half goal as Paris St Germain extended their Ligue 1 lead to six points with a 2-0 home win over Angers on Wednesday. Messi, who won the World Cup with Argentina, received a warm welcome from the Parc des Princes crowd and netted from close range in the 72nd minute to add to Hugo Ekitike's first-half opener, putting PSG on 47 points from 18 games.

NFL-Damar Hamlin discharged from Buffalo hospital, will rehab at home

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from the hospital nine days after suffering cardiac arrest during an NFL game and will continue his rehabilitation at home, the team said on Wednesday. Hamlin, 24, who was transferred to a Buffalo hospital on Monday after a week at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, went through a comprehensive medical evaluation and series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday, doctors said.

Tennis-World number one Alcaraz to open his 2023 season in Argentina

World number one Carlos Alcaraz will begin his season on clay at next month's Argentina Open after being forced to pull out of the Australian Open with a right leg injury. The 19-year-old Spaniard will be missing the season's opening Grand Slam event, which begins in Melbourne on Monday, due to a muscle problem in his right leg.

Tennis-Undercooked Nadal targets number 23 at Melbourne Park

Rafa Nadal will head into the Australian Open undercooked and with only one win to his name since September's U.S. Open, but it would surprise nobody if he retained the title he won for the second time last year. The ravages of two decades on tour mean Nadal has rarely been able to prepare for majors like other players, forcing him to rely on skills and mental fortitude, which have earned him 22 Grand Slam titles, kicking in once the action starts.

