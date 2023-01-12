Left Menu

Ligue 1: Messi guides PSG to win against Angers on return after World Cup triumph

PSG took the lead quickly, cruising through Angers with relative ease just five minutes in.

ANI | Updated: 12-01-2023 11:25 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 11:25 IST
Ligue 1: Messi guides PSG to win against Angers on return after World Cup triumph
Lionel Messi (Photo: Paris Saint-Germain/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Lionel Messi helped Paris Saint-Germain get their campaign back on the winning track in Ligue 1 in his first game since winning the World Cup, scoring in PSG's 2-0 victory over Angers on Wednesday. Messi was making his first appearance since Argentina's World Cup final victory in Qatar on December 18, but Hugo Ekitike stole the show at Parc des Princes.

PSG took the lead quickly, cruising through Angers with relative ease just five minutes in. Messi evaded two defenders before feeding Mukiele, who dashed down the right and sent a teasing ball to the near post, where Hugo Ekitike swept home. The 20-year-old Hugo Ekitike scored after only five minutes. It appeared that Ekitike's goal would be the deciding factor until Messi produced a classy finish with 18 minutes remaining.

Messi was a constant contributor for the rest of the half, creating a golden opportunity for Sergio Ramos before seeing a shot of his own tipped around the post. However, the table-toppers struggled to establish an attacking rhythm in the first half, settling for a 1-0 lead at the break.

Angers gave a good performance in the second half, creating a few chances. Abdallah Sima had the best shot, burying it from five yards out. But, just as they seemed to be settling into the game, Messi's delicate finish changed everything, adding a touch of class to a sloppy but significant victory. (ANI)

