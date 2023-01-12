Pretoria Capitals captain Wayne Parnell ready to get their SA20 campaign underway

The Pretoria Capitals have checked in Gqeberha where they are set to face the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in their SA20 opener on Thursday, January 12. Having spent more than a week together and taken part in numerous training sessions, bonds within the team have been formed and the group has settled in well.

Anrich Nortje and replacement player Clyde Fortuin joined the group earlier. "There's a lot of excitement, it's been a very nice build up for us a group and now it's time to do all the things we've picked up on over the last few days at training. I think it's going to be the start of a wonderful journey for us," said Pretoria Capitals captain Wayne Parnell, during an online interaction with the media ahead of the season opener.

On Monday, January 9 the Capitals took part in an inter-squad warm-up match with notable performances with bat and ball. The simulation would've provided head coach Graham Ford and his staff an opportunity to finalize their plans ahead of the clash against Sunrisers Eastern Cape. "I think everyone is excited to get the first game out of the way and be a part of the tournament," said Parnell.

"The mood in the camp is great, everyone is very excited and I must give credit to our support staff who have kept us busy with some activities that helped us bond. They've also made sure we are in a good state of mind so when we cross boundary everyone is ready to perform," Parnell said. The team will look to remain close-knit in the tournament because of how quickly one game comes after the other. Resetting after each match and then tackling the next one collectively will be key for the Capitals' run on the competition.

The league started with MI Cape Town and neighbours Paarl Royals (a Rajasthan Royals unit) locking horns at Newlands on January 10. The SA20 will take place from January 10 to February 11, 2023, but it will be interrupted from January 25 to February 1 since South Africa will be hosting England for three World Cup Super League ODIs.

Six clubs are competing in the league: MI Cape Town, Durban Super Giants, Johannesburg Super Kings, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals, and Sunrisers Eastern Cape. (ANI)

