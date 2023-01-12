Left Menu

Sri Lanka opt to bat against India in 2nd ODI

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-01-2023 13:16 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 13:14 IST
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and chose to bat against India in the second ODI here on Thursday.

India have made one change in their playing eleven with Kuldeep Yadav coming in for Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka have replaced the injured duo of Dilshan Madhushanka and Pathum Nissanka with debutant Nuwanidu Fernando and Lahiru Kumara.

India lead the three-match series 1-0.

Teams: Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka(c), Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Nuwanidu Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Lahiru Kumara and Kasun Rajitha.

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik and Mohammed Siraj.

