Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Australian Open title can be balm for Djokovic after deportation saga; Top 25 roundup: No. 25 Marquette surprises No. 6 UConn and more

Tennis-Australian Open title can be balm for Djokovic after deportation saga

Novak Djokovic may never forget his deportation from Australia over his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID, but the Serb will hope a record-extending 10th major in Melbourne provides closure to his storied career's most controversial chapter. The vaccine sceptic former world number one found himself in a political inferno last year after he said he had received an exemption to play in the Australian Open, as angry citizens who endured some of the world's toughest COVID lockdowns lashed out.

Top 25 roundup: No. 25 Marquette surprises No. 6 UConn

Oso Ighodaro scored 19 points and Olivier-Maxence Prosper added 17 as No. 25 Marquette handed sixth-ranked UConn its third loss in four games, 82-76, on Wednesday night in Milwaukee. Kam Jones added 15 points for Marquette (14-4, 6-1 Big East), which has won five straight since a 103-98 double-overtime loss at No. 19 Providence.

Tennis-Djokovic faces Carballes Baena, Swiatek meets Niemeier at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic will begin his quest for a record-extending 10th Australian Open title against Roberto Carballes Baena while top-ranked Iga Swiatek meets Jule Niemeier, following the draw for the year's first Grand Slam on Thursday. Defending champion Rafa Nadal will look for his first win of 2023 when he takes on Briton Jack Draper in his opener, as the Spanish top seed looks to put an injury-hit 2022 and a shaky start to the new season behind him.

NHL roundup: Flyers stay hot behind Travis Konecny's hat trick

Travis Konecny posted his second career hat trick to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Washington Capitals 5-3 on Wednesday. Scott Laughton added one goal and two assists and Owen Tippett had one goal and one assist for the Flyers, who have won six of seven. Philadelphia goaltender Carter Hart made 26 saves.

Tennis-Naomi Osaka announces she is expecting her first child

Four times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka said on Wednesday that she is expecting her first child, days after withdrawing from the Australian Open. The 25-year-old said this week that she was pulling out of the year's first Grand Slam after not competing on the WTA Tour since the Pan Pacific Open in September.

Cricket-Australia withdraw from ODI series against Afghanistan in March

Australia's men's team has withdrawn from their one-day international (ODI) series against Afghanistan in March following further restrictions on women's and girls' rights imposed by the Taliban, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Thursday.

Afghanistan's Taliban-led administration last month imposed a ban on women attending universities. Girls have been banned from high school since March. They have also been excluded from parks and gyms.

NBA roundup: Bucks survive scare, finally solve Hawks

Jrue Holiday scored 27 points and Brook Lopez added 20 points and 12 rebounds to help the visiting Milwaukee Bucks hold off the Atlanta Hawks 114-105 on Wednesday. Atlanta came back from a 24-point, second-half deficit and took a 103-101 lead on a Bogdan Bogdanovic basket with 3:12 left. But Milwaukee responded with a 10-0 run -- including four points from Holiday and a 3-pointer by Lopez -- to regain the lead and put it away.

Tennis-Stellar Swiatek poised for more hard court success in Melbourne

The Australian Open women's tournament has thrown up plenty of surprises over the years but it is hard to see anyone other than Poland's imperious Iga Swiatek lifting the trophy after an outstanding 2022 season. Still only 21, Swiatek has quickly established herself as the player no one else wants to face. She led the WTA Tour with 67 match wins and eight titles, including two Grand Slams, and strung together a 37-match winning run from February to July.

Tennis-World number one Alcaraz to open his 2023 season in Argentina

World number one Carlos Alcaraz will begin his season on clay at next month's Argentina Open after being forced to pull out of the Australian Open with a right leg injury. The 19-year-old Spaniard will be missing the season's opening Grand Slam event, which begins in Melbourne on Monday, due to a muscle problem in his right leg.

Tennis-Undercooked Nadal targets number 23 at Melbourne Park

Rafa Nadal will head into the Australian Open undercooked and with only one win to his name since September's U.S. Open, but it would surprise nobody if he retained the title he won for the second time last year. The ravages of two decades on tour mean Nadal has rarely been able to prepare for majors like other players, forcing him to rely on skills and mental fortitude, which have earned him 22 Grand Slam titles, kicking in once the action starts.

