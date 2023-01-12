Kasatkina and Badosa to meet in semifinals in Adelaide
Fifth-seeded Daria Kasatkina has defeated No. 12 Petra Kvitova to reach the semifinals of the Adelaide International. Badosa is seeded No. 9.Kasatkina has won two of three previous matches against Badosa.Kasatkina said she was satisfied with her victory and her first win over Kvitova. They met on clay in 2018 with Kvitova winning 6-4.
- Country:
- Australia
Fifth-seeded Daria Kasatkina has defeated No. 12 Petra Kvitova to reach the semifinals of the Adelaide International. Kasatkina won 6-3, 7-6 (5) on Thursday over the two-time former Wimbledon champion.
Paula Badosa also advanced and will face Kasatkina after defeating Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-6 (5), 7-5. Badosa is seeded No. 9.
Kasatkina has won two of three previous matches against Badosa.
Kasatkina said she was satisfied with her victory — and her first ''win over Kvitova. They met on clay in 2018 with Kvitova winning 6-4. 6-0.
"I'm really happy with my performance," Kasatkina said, "the way I was able to keep my focus in the tiebreak.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Beatriz
- Kasatkina
- Petra
- Kvitova
- Badosa
- Daria Kasatkina
- Paula Badosa
- Wimbledon
- Haddad Maia
ALSO READ
Tennis-Pegula falls to Kvitova but U.S. off to winning start in United Cup
Tennis-Kvitova, Ruud give thumbs-up to inaugural United Cup
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Collins, Kvitova find form in Adelaide warm-up; Soccer-Mbappe slams French football president Le Graet for 'disrespecting' Zidane and more
Tennis-Kvitova takes her chances to down Rybakina in Adelaide
Tennis-Collins, Kvitova find form in Adelaide warm-up