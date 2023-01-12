Left Menu

Malaysia Open: HS Prannoy storms into quarter-finals after beating Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo

Eighth-ranked HS Prannoy defeated the world No. 19 opponent Wardoyo 21-9, 15-21, 21-16 in the season's first BWF World Tour event.

ANI | Updated: 12-01-2023 15:09 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 15:09 IST
Malaysia Open: HS Prannoy storms into quarter-finals after beating Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo
HS Prannoy (Photo: HS Prannoy/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

India's ace shuttler HS Prannoy advanced into the men's singles category quarter-finals of the ongoing Malaysia Open 2023 with a victory over Indonesia's Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. Eighth-ranked HS Prannoy defeated the world No. 19 opponent Wardoyo 21-9, 15-21, 21-16 in the season's first BWF World Tour event.

From the start, HS Prannoy asserted his dominance, while Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo struggled to adjust to the drift. After winning the first game, the Indian badminton player was unable to handle Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo's inside-out shots and lost the second. Both players attempted to outwit each other with crosscourt smashes in the decider. Prannoy took a five-point lead before the end of the third game and went on to win the match in 64 minutes.

Earlier in the day, CWG bronze medalists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand were eliminated from the Malaysia Open after losing in the women's doubles round of 16 to Bulgaria's Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva. The Indian pair, 16th in the BWF rankings in women's doubles, lost the match 13-21, 21-15, 17-21 to the world No. 14 duo in 69 minutes clash.

Later in the day, world No. 5 Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will face the world No. 11 Indonesian pair of Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana in the round of 16. India's Olympic medallists PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal made early exits at Malaysia Open, which will conclude on January 15. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
4
Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture captured

Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023