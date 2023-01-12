Next year's T20 World Cup could be Warner's last international assignment

Australian batting stalwart David Warner has indicated he wants the 2024 T20 World Cup in the United States and the West Indies to be his international swansong, saying winning the title would be an icing on the cake.

''(This will) most likely be my last year of my international career. I've got my sights set on the 2024 (T20) World Cup as well, so finishing in the Americas (North America and Caribbean islands), that'd be nice to top it off with a win over there, pending selection,'' Warner was quoted as saying by Sky Sports on Thursday.

Warner was adjudged the 'Player of the Tournament' for his tally of 289 runs in Australia's winning campaign in the T20 World Cup in the UAE in 2021. He is currently playing BBL for Sydney Thunders.

''I've signed (with the Thunder) for this year and next year, and it's my time to contribute and give back. I've got that time to do that now … (this will) most likely be my last year of my international career,'' added Warner.

The T20 World Cup is being jointly hosted by the West Indies and the United States in June next year.

In December last year, Warner had said that he was highly motivated for the four-Test Border-Gavaskar series in India if he is included in the touring party.

''The extra motivation for me is winning in India and completely winning a series in England. I've been told by the coach and the selectors they would like me to be there.

''Was there doubt? Of course there was doubt in my mind but for me it was about going out there and knowing that I've still got that hunger and determination because every time I rock up to training, I've got it,'' he had said.

Meanwhile, Steve Smith has said he will keep concentrating on his ODI and Test careers and had not given much thought to his T20 international future. The former Test captain had played just one match during Australia's home World Cup campaign last year.

''There's not a great deal of T20 internationals, so for me, Test and one-day cricket are the huge priorities with what's coming up and then we'll wait and see,'' Smith told reporters on Thursday.

