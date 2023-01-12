Left Menu

Soccer-WSL record appearance holder Flaherty retires

Flaherty made 177 appearances across her spells with Arsenal, Chelsea, West Ham United and Liverpool, winning the WSL four times. The time is right for me to be around my family and to be nearest to those closest to me." Flaherty also made nine appearances for England between 2015-17.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2023 19:57 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 19:57 IST
Liverpool defender and Women's Super League (WSL) record appearance holder Gilly Flaherty announced her retirement from football aged 31 on Thursday due to family reasons. Flaherty made 177 appearances across her spells with Arsenal, Chelsea, West Ham United and Liverpool, winning the WSL four times. She also won seven Women's FA Cups, as well as the Women's Champions League in 2007.

"It isn't a decision I've taken lightly but one I've reached after speaking with those closest to me," said Flaherty, who made her last appearance for Liverpool in a 2-0 league win over West Ham in December. "Losing my dad just before Christmas has left me heartbroken -- for 22 years we shared our love of football and playing-wise I don't want to carry on without him by my side.

"Playing-wise, I know the right decision is for me to call it a day. The time is right for me to be around my family and to be nearest to those closest to me." Flaherty also made nine appearances for England between 2015-17.

