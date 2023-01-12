Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-01-2023 20:56 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 20:56 IST
Rahul anchors India's series-clinching win with unbeaten half-century
KL Rahul showed some glimpses of form with a gutsy half-century as he anchored India to a hard-earned four-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the second ODI on Thursday.

Rahul scored an unbeaten 64 off 103 balls on a difficult track as India chased down a modest target of 216 in 43.2 overs.

The second highest score for India was vice-captain Hardik Pandya's 36.

Earlier, Sri Lanka were all out for 215 in 39.4 overs with debutant Nuwanido Fernando scoring 50.

Mohammed Siraj (3/30) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/51) were the most successful bowlers for the hosts.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka: 215 all out in 39.4 overs (Nuwanidu Fernando 50, Kusal Mendis 34; Kuldeep Yadav 3/51, Mohammed Siraj 3/30.) India 219/6 in 43.2 overs (KL Rahul 64 not out, Lahiru Kumara 2/64, Chamika Karunaratne 2/51).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

