Left Menu

No. 5 has helped me understand my game better and that's what Rohit wants from me: KL Rahul

Senior batter KL Rahul has indicated that skipper Rohit Sharma wants him to become the teams mainstay at No.5, which will improve his batting in the middle overs and also help the wicketkeeper-batter become a better player of spin bowling.Rahul scored an unbeaten 64 off 103 balls as he gradually consolidated Indias position in the second ODI at the Eden Gardens after they were 86 for four in the chase of Sri Lankas 215.Batting at No. 5 has helped me understand my game better.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-01-2023 21:51 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 21:51 IST
No. 5 has helped me understand my game better and that's what Rohit wants from me: KL Rahul
  • Country:
  • India

Senior batter KL Rahul has indicated that skipper Rohit Sharma wants him to become the team's mainstay at No.5, which will improve his batting in the middle overs and also help the wicketkeeper-batter become a better player of spin bowling.

Rahul scored an unbeaten 64 off 103 balls as he gradually consolidated India's position in the second ODI at the Eden Gardens after they were 86 for four in the chase of Sri Lanka's 215.

''Batting at No. 5 has helped me understand my game better. At No. 5, you have to face spin straightaway; I like balls coming onto the bat but Rohit (Sharma) has been pretty clear that he wants me to bat at No. 5, so that's what I am trying to do,'' said Rahul after India won the match by four wickets to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Rahul also loves batting at No.5 as it gives him some time to relax after keeping wickets and is not in a tearing hurry to once again pad-up and get ready.

''The good thing about batting at No. 5 is you don't have to rush. You can take a shower, put your feet up and watch the game. But I always think what team needs of me. If you can read the situation when you go in, it helps you and the team.'' Rahul added that initially, India were looking to chase a target in the vicinity of 280-300 runs as it was a good batting track. He gave credit to the home team bowlers for dismissing Sri Lanka for 215 in 39.4 overs.

''I won't say it was a flat wicket, or it was doing a lot that it was impossible to bat. When Sri Lanka started, I thought it was a 280-300 wicket. But our bowlers bowled really well to keep them to 220-odd,'' said Rahul.

''But they put up a good fight, got early breakthroughs to put us under pressure. But I had a good partnership with Shreyas (Iyer) and Hardik (Pandya). We always try to find a way to win, and it was nice to cross the line in the end.'' He said that despite India losing four wickets early, there was no hurry to finish off the match as the target was always well within reach.

''In Guwahati (first ODI), the openers put the pressure on the opposition. Then your mind-set is to attack, doesn't matter who is bowling. Today, we lost early wickets, so it was important to soak the pressure. If we are chasing 280-300, then we would attack him. But today there was no need,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture captured

Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023