Sports News Roundup: Bucks survive scare, finally solve Hawks; Undercooked Nadal targets number 23 at Melbourne Park and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Australian Open title can be balm for Djokovic after deportation saga

Novak Djokovic may never forget his deportation from Australia over his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID, but the Serb will hope a record-extending 10th major in Melbourne provides closure to his storied career's most controversial chapter. The vaccine sceptic former world number one found himself in a political inferno last year after he said he had received an exemption to play in the Australian Open, as angry citizens who endured some of the world's toughest COVID lockdowns lashed out.

Soccer-Resurgent Man United seek revenge against City in weekend of derbies

Manchester United were outclassed by Manchester City in the last local derby but the mood could not be more different as they prepare to host their city rivals in the Premier League on Saturday in the middle of a remarkable run of form. League leaders Arsenal, meanwhile, face another test of their credentials in a derby of their own away to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday on a weekend where local rivalries could have a huge say in the title race.

Tennis-Djokovic faces Carballes Baena, Swiatek meets Niemeier at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic will begin his quest for a record-extending 10th Australian Open title against Roberto Carballes Baena while top-ranked Iga Swiatek meets Jule Niemeier, following the draw for the year's first Grand Slam on Thursday. Defending champion Rafa Nadal will look for his first win of 2023 when he takes on Briton Jack Draper in his opener, as the Spanish top seed looks to put an injury-hit 2022 and a shaky start to the new season behind him.

Cricket-Australia withdraw from Afghanistan ODI series over women's rights

Australia's men's team has withdrawn from their one-day international (ODI) series against Afghanistan in March following further restrictions on women's and girls' rights imposed by the Taliban, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Thursday.

Afghanistan's Taliban-led administration last month imposed a ban on women attending universities. Girls have been banned from high school since March. They have also been excluded from parks and gyms.

Soccer-Bayern in need of a keeper after Neuer injury - coach Nagelsmann

Bayern Munich want to sign a goalkeeper following the injury to Germany captain Manuel Neuer but the options on the transfer market in the winter period are limited, coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Thursday. Speaking in Doha, Qatar, at the end of a one-week training camp ahead of the Bundesliga season restart next week, Nagelsmann said that, while 34-year-old Sven Ulreich was ready to step in to replace Neuer, the club still needed another keeper.

Comic book follows Brittney Griner from college hoops to Russian jail

From college hoops to a Russian jail cell, the life of basketball star Brittney Griner is being told in a new comic book from TidalWave Comics. Griner is part of the publisher's Female Force series that celebrates women with inspirational stories.

NBA roundup: Bucks survive scare, finally solve Hawks

Jrue Holiday scored 27 points and Brook Lopez added 20 points and 12 rebounds to help the visiting Milwaukee Bucks hold off the Atlanta Hawks 114-105 on Wednesday. Atlanta came back from a 24-point, second-half deficit and took a 103-101 lead on a Bogdan Bogdanovic basket with 3:12 left. But Milwaukee responded with a 10-0 run -- including four points from Holiday and a 3-pointer by Lopez -- to regain the lead and put it away.

Tennis-Stellar Swiatek poised for more hard court success in Melbourne

The Australian Open women's tournament has thrown up plenty of surprises over the years but it is hard to see anyone other than Poland's imperious Iga Swiatek lifting the trophy after an outstanding 2022 season. Still only 21, Swiatek has quickly established herself as the player no one else wants to face. She led the WTA Tour with 67 match wins and eight titles, including two Grand Slams, and strung together a 37-match winning run from February to July.

Soccer - Bidding for Ronaldo-Messi prestige seat passes $2.6 million

A Saudi Arabian businessman is leading bidding to watch the latest chapter in Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's celebrated rivalry in global soccer with a 10 million riyals ($2.66 million) offer for a ticket to a showpiece game. The Saudi government's entertainment arm said on Twitter that Mushref Al-Ghamdi, general manager of real estate group AqarOne, was the leader so far in an auction ending on Jan. 17.

Tennis-Undercooked Nadal targets number 23 at Melbourne Park

Rafa Nadal will head into the Australian Open undercooked and with only one win to his name since September's U.S. Open, but it would surprise nobody if he retained the title he won for the second time last year. The ravages of two decades on tour mean Nadal has rarely been able to prepare for majors like other players, forcing him to rely on skills and mental fortitude, which have earned him 22 Grand Slam titles, kicking in once the action starts.

