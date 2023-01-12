Whenever I get my chance, I just think about performance: Kuldeep

Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-01-2023 22:31 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 22:31 IST
Kuldeep Yadav can't be blamed if he starts thinking about chances of getting dropped from the playing XI once again when India play the final ODI against Sri Lanka at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Not everyday does one get eight wickets in a Test and scores a valuable 40 only to be dropped in the next game on a track that offered significant turn. It happened to him in Bangladesh.

As he enjoyed another 'Player of the Match' award, albeit in coloured clothing, all Kuldeep would want for his 3/51 and 10 not out is a fair run.

''Since the last one year, I have been trying to back my strength and not think much. Whenever I get my chance, I just think about performing well. I am enjoying my bowling a lot. The team combination matters, so I just try to give my best whenever I get my chance,'' said the talented left-arm spinner.

Kuldeep said that in IPL and T20Is, he pushes the ball a bit faster and he did the same on the day.

''I bowl faster in the IPL and T20Is also to give the batter one run. So I just did that here also.'' His batting has improved by leaps and bounds since his comeback from injury and working hard in NCA on fitness is also paying off well.

''I have worked on my batting a lot of late. Same with the fitness. Whenever I get time, I go to the NCA. So thanks to the trainers there. That's one thing I have tried to do in the last one year. Earlier, I wasn't much into it.''

