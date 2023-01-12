Left Menu

ISL: Hyderabad FC held to 1-1 draw by Chennaiyin FC

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-01-2023 22:39 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 22:39 IST
Chennaiyin FC played out a 1-1 draw against Hyderabad FC in an ISL match here on Thursday.

After a barren first-half, in-form striker Petar Sliskovic hit the opening goal of the match for Chennaiyin in the 57th minute before Bartholomew Ogbeche converted a penalty kick to level the scores in the 87th minute.

The Croatian star Sliskovic became the joint top-scorer in the on-going season by scoring his eighth goal.

Looking to dominate the proceedings, both the sides began with a similar 4-2-3-1 formation, controlling the midfield areas. However, Chennaiyin looked more impressive amongst the two as they consistently kept taking the ball into the opposition box, piling up the pressure on Hyderabad defenders with their quick combinations and speed.

It was Sliskovic, who broke the deadlock in the third quarter with a blazing header to put Chennaiyin 1-0 ahead in the game from another Aakash Sangwan delivery from the corner.

However, Hyderabad made a comeback just three minutes before the final whistle when Ogbeche struck the equaliser from the spot after Vafa Hakhamaneshi brought down Javier Siverio in the box.

Thomas Brdaric's men will now return home to face ATK Mohun Bagan on January 21 whereas Hyderabad take on East Bengal FC in an away fixture on January 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

