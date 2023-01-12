Left Menu

NFL-Atlanta to host potential AFC Championship between Bills, Chiefs

Hamlin was discharged from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday and is expected to undergo rehab at home. The agreement to contest an AFC Championship between the Bills and Chiefs on a neutral site was designed to "mitigate the competitive inequities" created by the cancellation of the Week 17 game.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 23:02 IST
NFL-Atlanta to host potential AFC Championship between Bills, Chiefs
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere

The National Football League (NFL) has selected Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to host a potential AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, the league said on Thursday. Teams agreed last week that the conference championship would be played at a neutral site if the teams in it had completed an unequal number of games and each could have been a number-one seed.

The Bills were unable to complete their Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals after safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the game in an incident that sent shockwaves through the league. Hamlin was discharged from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday and is expected to undergo rehab at home.

The agreement to contest an AFC Championship between the Bills and Chiefs on a neutral site was designed to "mitigate the competitive inequities" created by the cancellation of the Week 17 game. "We are heartened by the continued improvement and progress of Damar Hamlin in his recovery, and Damar and his family remain top of mind for the entire NFL community," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

"We are also grateful to Arthur Blank and the Atlanta Falcons for agreeing to host the AFC Championship Game in Atlanta should the Bills and Chiefs advance." The Bills are expected to play the Miami Dolphins in their Wild Card game on Sunday, while the Chiefs enjoy a playoff bye week.

The AFC Championship will take place Jan. 29, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
3
Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

 Sweden
4
China faces protests by EV owners missing out on price cuts

China faces protests by EV owners missing out on price cuts

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023