Left Menu

Tennis-ITF ends Davis Cup partnership with Pique's Kosmos investment group

The ITF had said at the time that the package to revamp the Davis Cup competition would safeguard the future of the sport as it would "deliver long-term benefits for players, nations, fans, sponsors and broadcasters". However, less than five years later the deal -- which also had the backing of Wimbledon, French and U.S. Open officials -- has ended.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2023 04:09 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 04:09 IST
Tennis-ITF ends Davis Cup partnership with Pique's Kosmos investment group

The International Tennis Federation announced on Thursday that it was ending its Davis Cup partnership with Gerard Pique's investment group Kosmos just five years into a 25-year, $3 billion agreement.

In 2018, the ITF had unveiled the deal with former Barcelona soccer player Pique's investment group, which had promised to invest $120 million per year, amid much fanfare. The ITF had said at the time that the package to revamp the Davis Cup competition would safeguard the future of the sport as it would "deliver long-term benefits for players, nations, fans, sponsors and broadcasters".

However, less than five years later the deal -- which also had the backing of Wimbledon, French and U.S. Open officials -- has ended. "The ITF can confirm that its partnership with Kosmos Tennis for Davis Cup is ending in its fifth year," the ITF said in a statement.

"The ITF negotiated a strong deal for tennis in 2018. The partnership increased participation, prize money and interest in Davis Cup and produced funding to support the global development of our sport." Kosmos could not be reached for comment when contacted by Reuters.

The agreement with Kosmos had led to the revamp of the men's team competition, which was founded in 1900. The usual home-and-away ties played over a few weekends during the course of the year were scrapped.

That format was replaced in 2019 with just one home-and-away round of ties that was followed by 18-teams competing in one city for a week-long climax to the season. Despite the deal with Kosmos being terminated, the governing body of tennis added: "The ITF has ensured financial contingencies are in place and as the custodian of the competition we will operate the 2023 Qualifiers and Finals as scheduled, with the Final 8 taking place in Malaga, Spain, this November.

"As well as being focused on delivering another spectacular edition of the men’s World Cup of Tennis, we are focused on the future growth of the largest annual international team competition in sport." After the 2020 edition was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 finale was held across 11 days in three cities -- Madrid, Turin and Innsbruck.

The format was tweaked again last year, when teams competed in a group stage in September, with the top eight advancing to the finals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
3
Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

 Sweden
4
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023