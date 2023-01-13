Sports News Roundup: Tennis-ITF ends Davis Cup partnership with Pique's Kosmos investment group; Italy's rhythmic gymnastics coach to keep job despite abuse claims and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-ITF ends Davis Cup partnership with Pique's Kosmos investment group

The International Tennis Federation announced on Thursday that it was ending its Davis Cup partnership with Gerard Pique's investment group Kosmos just five years into a 25-year, $3 billion agreement. In 2018, the ITF had unveiled the deal with former Barcelona soccer player Pique's investment group, which had promised to invest $120 million per year, amid much fanfare.

Italy's rhythmic gymnastics coach to keep job despite abuse claims

The coach of Italy's female Olympic gymnastics team will keep her job in spite of ongoing investigations on the alleged psychological abuse and mistreatment of young athletes over their weight and eating habits. In a Thursday decision, sports authorities confirmed Emanuela Maccarani as coach, but stripped her of the added role of technical director of Italy's women national rhythmic gymnastics training centre in the northern city of Desio.

Soccer-Angel City selects high school student Alyssa Thompson with No. 1 pick of NWSL draft

Angel City FC on Thursday selected 18-year-old Alyssa Thompson with the first pick of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) draft, making the Los Angeles native the first player in league history drafted directly out of high school. "Alyssa Thompson, for us, is a phenom and generational player," said Angel City general manager Angela Hucles Mangano.

Soccer-Ter Stegen shines as Barcelona reach Super Cup final after shootout win

Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved Juanmi's and William Carvalho's poorly-struck spot kicks to give Barcelona a 4-2 penalty shootout win over Betis after the teams had finished level at 2-2 following extra time in an exhilarating Spanish Super Cup semi-final in Saudi Arabia on Thursday. Barca set up a dream showpiece clash on Sunday with Real Madrid, who had also beaten Valencia on penalties earlier in the week.

Soccer-Newcastle midfielder Joelinton charged with drink-driving

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton has been charged with drink-driving after being stopped by police in the early hours of Thursday and is due to appear in court at the end of January. "Shortly before 1.20am today (Thursday), officers pulled over a vehicle in the Ponteland Road area of Newcastle and arrested the occupant," a Northumbria Police spokesperson said.

NFL-Atlanta to host potential AFC Championship between Bills, Chiefs

The National Football League (NFL) has selected Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to host a potential AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, the league said on Thursday. Teams agreed last week that the conference championship would be played at a neutral site if the teams in it had completed an unequal number of games and each could have been a number-one seed.

Soccer-Felix sees red on debut as Chelsea slump at Fulham

Chelsea's Joao Felix endured a nightmare debut when he was sent off in a 2-1 Premier League defeat at local rivals Fulham on Thursday to increase the pressure on manager Graham Potter. The Portugal forward looked sharp one day after completing a loan move from Atletico Madrid but he was shown a straight red card in the 58th minute for a reckless tackle on Fulham defender Kenny Tete when the score was 1-1.

Soccer-Spezia sign Poland midfielder Zurkowski on loan from Fiorentina

Poland midfielder Szymon Zurkowski has joined Serie A side Spezia on loan from Fiorentina, both clubs said on Thursday. The deal has been signed with an obligation to make the transfer permanent, the clubs added.

Cycling-Pinot to retire at the end of 2023 season

French cyclist Thibaut Pinot will retire from professional cycling after the 2023 season, the 32-year-old announced on Thursday. Pinot finished third in the 2014 edition of the Tour De France and won the young rider classification the same year.

Motor racing-Larson to attempt Indy 500 and NASCAR 600 double in 2024

Kyle Larson will attempt the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 double next year after announcing on Thursday he would join Arrow McLaren Racing for a one-off run at the famed Brickyard. Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, will become the first driver to attempt the double since Kurt Busch raced in both events in 2014.

