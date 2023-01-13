Left Menu

Arvind Kejriwal felicitates CWG award winners from Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday felicitated 2022 Commonwealth Games medallists from the national capital and said it was a day to feel proud of our sportspersons.Addressing the event, he said that the city has greatly improved in terms of sports.I am happy that Delhi is gearing up in terms of sports.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2023 15:21 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 15:16 IST
Arvind Kejriwal felicitates CWG award winners from Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday felicitated 2022 Commonwealth Games medallists from the national capital and said it was a day to feel proud of our sportspersons.

Addressing the event, he said that the city has greatly improved in terms of sports.

''I am happy that Delhi is gearing up in terms of sports. We got more than 10 medals for the nation,'' Kejriwal said.

''When we came to power we came to know that there were no facilities for players and also player selection was done using a political approach. For that, we launched the Play and Progress scheme,'' he added. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also spoke about the scheme that was launched to extend financial support to players.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023