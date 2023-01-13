Arvind Kejriwal felicitates CWG award winners from Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday felicitated 2022 Commonwealth Games medallists from the national capital and said it was a day to feel proud of our sportspersons.Addressing the event, he said that the city has greatly improved in terms of sports.I am happy that Delhi is gearing up in terms of sports.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday felicitated 2022 Commonwealth Games medallists from the national capital and said it was a day to feel proud of our sportspersons.
Addressing the event, he said that the city has greatly improved in terms of sports.
''I am happy that Delhi is gearing up in terms of sports. We got more than 10 medals for the nation,'' Kejriwal said.
''When we came to power we came to know that there were no facilities for players and also player selection was done using a political approach. For that, we launched the Play and Progress scheme,'' he added. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also spoke about the scheme that was launched to extend financial support to players.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Commonwealth Games
- Manish Sisodia
- Delhi
- Progress
- Kejriwal
ALSO READ
No dearth of talent in Delhi govt school students: Manish Sisodia
Lack of space hindrance in opening more 'Specialised Excellence' schools: Manish Sisodia
Rs 10 lakh compensation will be paid to Kanjhawala victim's family, will appoint best lawyer to fight the case, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Kanjhawla incident rarest of rare crime, extremely shameful. Accused should be given strictest punishment: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
We will procure 1,500 e-buses in 2023 and by 2025, 80 per cent of buses on Delhi's roads will run on electric: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.