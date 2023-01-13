Arvind Kejriwal felicitates CWG award winners from Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday felicitated 2022 Commonwealth Games medallists from the national capital and said it was a day to feel proud of our sportspersons.

Addressing the event, he said that the city has greatly improved in terms of sports.

''I am happy that Delhi is gearing up in terms of sports. We got more than 10 medals for the nation,'' Kejriwal said.

''When we came to power we came to know that there were no facilities for players and also player selection was done using a political approach. For that, we launched the Play and Progress scheme,'' he added. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also spoke about the scheme that was launched to extend financial support to players.

