CM announces Rs 10 lakh reward for two Odia players ahead of Hockey World Cup opener
PTI | Rourkela | Updated: 13-01-2023 15:42 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 15:39 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced a Rs 10 Lakh reward for the two Odia members of the Indian hockey team, an official statement said.
The reward will go to defenders Amit Rohidas, who is also vice-captain of the team, and Nilam Sanjeep Xess.
The announcement was made hours before the Indian team begins their campaign in the world cup against Spain at the brand new Birsa Munda Stadium here.
Rohidas, a member of the Tokyo Olympic bronze medal-winning team, played 127 international matches. He also has 18 international goals to his credit.
Xess, on the other hand, has 30 international caps and scored five goals.
