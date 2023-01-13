Left Menu

CM announces Rs 10 lakh reward for two Odia players ahead of Hockey World Cup opener

PTI | Rourkela | Updated: 13-01-2023 15:42 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 15:39 IST
CM announces Rs 10 lakh reward for two Odia players ahead of Hockey World Cup opener
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced a Rs 10 Lakh reward for the two Odia members of the Indian hockey team, an official statement said.

The reward will go to defenders Amit Rohidas, who is also vice-captain of the team, and Nilam Sanjeep Xess.

The announcement was made hours before the Indian team begins their campaign in the world cup against Spain at the brand new Birsa Munda Stadium here.

Rohidas, a member of the Tokyo Olympic bronze medal-winning team, played 127 international matches. He also has 18 international goals to his credit.

Xess, on the other hand, has 30 international caps and scored five goals.

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023