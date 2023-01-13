Undefeated Inoue moving up to super bantamweight
Japanese boxer Naoya Inoue is giving up his four bantamweight belts and plans to fight as a super bantamweight.The undefeated Inoue holds the title belts for the WBA, WBO, IBF and WBA. I am very excited. Inoue, who turns 30 in April, has also won championships fighting at lighter weights.
The undefeated Inoue holds the title belts for the WBA, WBO, IBF and WBA. He made the announcement at a news conference in Yokohama, Japan, on Friday.
“The real battle starts from here,” Japan's Kyodo news agency quoted Inoue as saying. “I am very excited.” Inoue, who turns 30 in April, has also won championships fighting at lighter weights.
