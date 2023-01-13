JPMorgan profit rises 6% on trading strength

JPMorgan Chase & Co on Friday reported a 6% rise in fourth-quarter profit, as a better-than-expected performance from the bank's traders more than offset a hit from a slump in dealmaking.

The bank said profit for the three months ended Dec. 31 was $11 billion, or $3.57 per share, compared with $10.4 billion, or $3.33 per share a year earlier.

