Motor racing-Williams F1 team appoint Mercedes' Vowles as new principal
Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2023 17:55 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 17:40 IST
The Williams Formula One team appointed Mercedes strategy director James Vowles as their new principal on Friday following the departure last month of Jost Capito.
Vowles, 43, will join the team on Feb. 20, the Mercedes-powered former champions said in a statement.
