Tennis-Djokovic 'emotional' after warm welcome at Melbourne Park
Novak Djokovic said he felt "emotional" following a warm reception from fans upon his return to Melbourne Park for a practice match against Nick Kyrgios on Friday. "I'm very happy, thank you so much," Djokovic said before the match, to loud cheers from the crowd. "I feel a bit emotional right now, to be honest.
Novak Djokovic said he felt "emotional" following a warm reception from fans upon his return to Melbourne Park for a practice match against Nick Kyrgios on Friday. Djokovic was deported on the eve of the 2022 Australian Open in January for not being vaccinated against COVID-19 and received a three-year travel ban for the country.
However, the former world number one's visa ban was waived in November, opening up a path for Djokovic to target a 10th Australian Open crown and giving him a chance to equal Rafa Nadal's mark of 22 Grand Slam titles. "I'm very happy, thank you so much," Djokovic said before the match, to loud cheers from the crowd.
"I feel a bit emotional right now, to be honest. I was really looking forward to coming back to this court, so thank you all, guys, for coming out tonight for a great cause." Djokovic and Kyrgios won a shortened set apiece in the practice match, before playing a tiebreaker alongside wheelchair players David Wagner and Heath Davidson as well as two juniors.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tennis-Djokovic can't forget being deported but ready to move on in Australia
Djokovic says no hard feelings over Australian deportation
It's one of those things that sticks with you: Novak Djokovic on Australia 2022 deportation
Sports News Roundup: Horse racing-US horse racing authority seeks to vacate 'unconstitutional' ruling; Back Down Under, Novak Djokovic bears no ill will over deportation and more
Djokovic gets warm welcome in doubles loss at Adelaide