MP beat Gujarat by 206 runs to consolidate pole position in Group D

Defending champions Madhya Pradesh defeated Gujarat by 206 runs to consolidate their position at the top of Group D in a Ranji Trophy match here on Friday.

Shubham Sharma did the star turn for MP with scores of 72 and 101 not out to steer his side to victory.

After posting 312 in their first innings riding on wicketkeeper Himanshu Mantri's 159 and Shubham's 72, MP bundled out Gujarat for 211. Skipper Priyank Panchal top-scored for Gujarat with 71, while Manan Hingrajia made 66.

In MP's second innings, Shubham led the charge with a quick-fire ton off just 118 balls that was decorated with eight boundaries and three hits over the fence. Mantri (65) and Rajat Patidar (57) also made useful contributions with the bat as MP declared their second innings at 280 for 6 in 71.3 overs, thereby setting a 382-run target for Gujarat. But Gujarat faltered in the chase as off-spinner Saransh Jain (4/64) struck early blows to derail the visitors.

Medium pacer Gaurav Yadav (3/41) complemented his bowling colleagues as MP bowled out Gujarat for 121 runs in 40.3 overs to pocket full points from the match. In Mohali, hosts Punjab defeated Jammu and Kashmir by four wickets to jump to the second spot in Group D.

Elsewhere in the group, Railways beat Tripura by six wickets while the match between Vidarbha and Chandigarh ended in a stalemate as no play was possible on Friday due to bad weather. Brief Scores: At Indore: Madhya Pradesh 312 and 280for 6 declared in 71.3 overs (Shubham Sharma 101 not out, Himanshu Mantri 65; Siddharth Desai 4/80) vs Gujarat 211 and 121 all out in 40.3 overs (Chintan Gaja 32; Saransh Jain 4/64). MP 6 points, Gujarat 0. At Mohali: Jammu and Kashmir 212 and 260 (Musaif Ajaz 89; Baltej Singh 5/45) vs Punjab 268 and (target 205) 210 for 6 in 24.5 overs (Abhishek Sharma 83, Mandeep Singh 45 not out; Abid Mushtaq 4/56). Points: Punjab 6, Jammu and Kashmir 0.

At Chandigarh: Vidarbha 307 for 6 decl in 73.2 overs (Sanjay Raghunath 133; Hartejassvi Kapoor 2/40) vs Chandigarh 16 for 1 in 5 overs. Vidarbha 1 point, Chandigarh 1 point).

At Surat: Tripura 96 and 449 (Sudip Chatterjee 165, Rajat Dey 89; Akash Pandey 4/105) vs Railways 337 and 211 for 4 in 40.3 overs (Mohammad Saif 69; Rajib Datta 2/52). Railways 6 points, Tripura 0.

