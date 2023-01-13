Left Menu

Surya's exclusion from ODI playing XI shows India's bench strength: Former Lankan captain Chandimal

I still feel Surya can play in the middle order in this Indian team, Chandimal, who will be playing for Desert Vipers in the inaugural ILT20, told PTI in an exclusive interaction.For Chandimal, Suryas USP will always be his strike-rate and even a cameo of 30 or quick half-century from him can change the complexion of the game in no time.He is different to other batters.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 13-01-2023 18:35 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 18:35 IST
Surya's exclusion from ODI playing XI shows India's bench strength: Former Lankan captain Chandimal
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Suryakumar Yadav's omission from playing XI did surprise him but former Sri Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal also feels that it is a testimony to India's tremendous bench strength in white ball cricket.

With KL Rahul donning the big gloves at No. 5 and Hardik Pandya an automatic choice at No. 6 as the pace bowling all-rounder, India's one and only 'Mr 360 degree' will have to wait for his turn despite his phenomenal show in T20 cricket.

''Looking at this Indian team, it shows how much strength is there in the bench. I still feel Surya can play in the middle order in this Indian team,'' Chandimal, who will be playing for Desert Vipers in the inaugural ILT20, told PTI in an exclusive interaction.

For Chandimal, Surya's USP will always be his strike-rate and even a cameo of 30 or quick half-century from him can change the complexion of the game in no time.

''He is different to other batters. You need a guy like him in the middle-order. He can change the game by just scoring 30 to 50 runs. Opposition team can be frustrated with the speed at which he scores. I still feel he should play in ODIs,'' said Chandimal, whose Test match winning hundred at Galle, will forever remain a nightmare for Indian fans. Having already lost the series 0-2, Chandimal wants Dasun Shanaka and his boys to play positive cricket.

''It is tough to play India in India but they should play positively in every department.'' ''ILT20 will be my vehicle of comeback'' ======================== Chandimal said leagues like ILT20 will give him an opportunity to once again showcase his skills and make a comeback to the national side. Chandimal's Desert Vipers is being mentored by Tom Moody and coached by James Foster.

Chandimal, who played his last T20 last February and ODI as recently as November, said: ''Players who are not part of the national team right now have a chance to prove themselves and make a comeback.'' He was also expressed surprise that team captain Shanaka did not get picked at the IPL Auction.

Chandimal said: ''I am surprised the way he played in India. It is outstanding. I am sure one of the (IPL) teams will pick him in future. He is a player who can change the course of game in quick time.'' Shanaka played match-winning knock of 56 not out in 2nd T20I. He also took 2 wickets in this match. He followed that up with a hundred in a losing cause in the first ODI in Guwahati.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023