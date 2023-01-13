Left Menu

Soccer-Van de Beek out for rest of the season with knee injury

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2023 20:11 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 20:10 IST
Netherlands international Donny van de Beek will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag confirmed on Friday. Midfielder Van de Beek suffered the injury during his side's 3-0 Premier League victory over Bournemouth last week, where he was immediately substituted.

"Yes, it is his knee. In the long term it is looking really good, he will be back for the start of pre-season. The rest of the season he is out," Ten Hag told a news conference on Friday. "Our thoughts are with him, it is terrible when you are in a season and you get a bad tackle, bad injury, it is always really disappointing and our thoughts, feelings are with the player.

"Our group did that really well and we are now happy his knee, in the long term, is good. In the same moments, there are mixed feelings and disappointment that he is out of this season." The Bournemouth game was just the second time Van de Beek had started a league game this term. The 25-year-old has struggled to cement a place in United's starting team since a 2020 move from Ajax Amsterdam.

