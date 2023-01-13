Left Menu

Soccer-Late Van Thanh strike earns Vietnam first-leg draw with Thailand

Substitute Vu Van Thanh scored with a stunning 88th-minute drive to earn Vietnam a 2-2 draw with defending champions Thailand in the first leg of their Asean Championship final in Hanoi on Friday. Van Thanh smashed a low shot into the bottom corner from 25 yards to level the scores for Park Hang-seo's side after second-half strikes from Poramet Arjvirai and Sarach Yooyen had cancelled out Nguyen Tien Linh's first-half opener.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2023 20:45 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 20:44 IST
Soccer-Late Van Thanh strike earns Vietnam first-leg draw with Thailand

Substitute Vu Van Thanh scored with a stunning 88th-minute drive to earn Vietnam a 2-2 draw with defending champions Thailand in the first leg of their Asean Championship final in Hanoi on Friday.

Van Thanh smashed a low shot into the bottom corner from 25 yards to level the scores for Park Hang-seo's side after second-half strikes from Poramet Arjvirai and Sarach Yooyen had cancelled out Nguyen Tien Linh's first-half opener. Thailand will host the second leg in Pathum Thani on Monday chasing a record-extending seventh Southeast Asian title while Vietnam will be looking to claim the trophy for the third time.

The Vietnamese took the lead when Que Ngoc Hai gathered a crossfield ball before swinging in a low cross that Tien Linh met with a diving header to Kampol Pathomkkakul's left. Thailand, though, cranked up the pressure, Peeradon Chamratsamee forcing Dang Van Lam to push a shot from distance away for a corner while Sasalak Haiprakhon steered wide soon after.

With three minutes remaining in the half, Theerathon Bunmathan's free kick hit the crossbar as Mano Polking's side continued to press. Their efforts paid off eight minutes into the second half, with Theerathon involved again.

The former Yokohama F Marinos fullback, playing in central midfield, pinged a pass behind the defence for Poramet, who cut back onto his right foot before smashing past Van Lam. Theerathon unlocked the Vietnamese defence once more in the 63rd minute, his pass from deep cutting through the backline to release Sarach, and he stroked the ball beyond Van Lam.

However, Thailand's defence failed to clear a late corner and Van Thanh's perfectly hit strike arrowed in to level the scores while four minutes into injury time Van Lam's late save denied Ekanit Panya on the break to leave the tie evenly poised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023