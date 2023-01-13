Stocks pull back on Wall Street as earnings reports roll in

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as major U.S. companies start to report their results for the last three months of the year. Several big banks were moving lower after issuing their reports, including Wells Fargo, which reported weaker-than-expected revenue. Delta Air Lines sank after predicting that earnings for the current quarter would be well below what analysts were expecting. Tesla fell following reports that it was cutting prices in the U.S. That helped drag General Motors and Ford lower too. The S&P 500 gave back 0.6% in the early going Friday but is still up for the week.

