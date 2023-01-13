Left Menu

India beat Spain 2-0 in opening hockey World Cup match

PTI | Rourkela | Updated: 13-01-2023 20:55 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 20:55 IST
India beat Spain 2-0 in opening hockey World Cup match

Hosts India defeated Spain 2-0 in their opening match of the FIH men's hockey World Cup here on Friday.

Vice-captain Amit Rohidas (12th) and Hardik Singh (26th) scored for India in the second Pool D match.

While Rohidas scored from a rebound following a penalty-corner situation, Hardik sounded the board with a field effort.

India were by far the better side as they dominated the possession besides earning as many as five penalty corners, out of which Rohidas converted one.

Spain, on the other hand, secured three penalty corners but wasted all.

India will next play England, who had thrashed Wales 5-0 in another Pool D match earlier in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023