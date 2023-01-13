Anurag Thakur urges youth to always remember the power of Ballot over Bullet

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth and Sports, Shri Anurag Thakur participated in the "Youth Dialogue, India @ 2047 Program" organized at Agartala, Tripura today. During this, he established a direct dialogue with the youth present there. Addressing the youth, he said, "When it comes to nation-building, everyone's attention in the country and the world goes towards the youth. Youth means speed, youth means dreams, youth means new energy, youth means new thinking, youth means new goals, youth means future, youth means ray of hope, youth means sun. The sun burns to give light to everyone. Our youth is also working for nation building."

Giving information about the Youth-20 being organized under the G20, the Sports and Youth Affairs Minister said, "Only our youth can fulfil Swami Vivekananda's dream of making India a Vishwaguru in the 21st century. One Narendra is fulfilling the dreams of another Narendra (Swami Vivekananda). Under the leadership of Modi ji, India is on the path of becoming a Vishwaguru and the presidency of the G20 is a reflection of this. The G20 is a platform from which India can project its glorious history and its art-culture and literature.

Union Minister further added that Y20 i.e. Youth 20 Engagement Group under G20 will also organize meetings across the country and through this, Y20 talks will be organised in all universities, Schools, NYKS, NSS, Scouts & Guides. All the leaders of the world will listen to our youth in September. He also added that in September we will submit a document to 20 best leaders of the world on how our youth will take the country and the world forward.

Describing the youth as the architect of future India, Shri Anurag Thakur said, "Our youth have to decide what India of the future will be like. Climate change affects our farmers and everyone else . What is to be done to do with the melting glaciers and climate change is all up to our youth".

Shri Anurag Thakur also added "We have to take India forward in every field. Since 2014, in 8 years, the Central Government has built more IITs, IIMs, Medical Colleges, AIIMS in the whole of India than in the last 70 years. Central government also gave Tripura a big airport, National Forensic Science University, synthetic ground for hockey. We will build indoor stadiums in all the eight districts of Tripura. All the stadiums will have the facility to play 15-20 games. We need gymnasts and sportspersons from every district, every city."

Envisioning India after 100 years of independence, the Minister further said, "Friends, the country has completed 75 years of independence. We are celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and after next 25 years when India will celebrate 100 years of independence and then we have to enter golden age in true sense. Our yoga, music, cinema, spirituality etc. are our soft power and we have to take forward India's soft power. He also added that "Today the CEOs of the biggest companies in the world are Indians."

Describing the Modi government's policies on terrorism as decisive, Anurag Thakur said, in the last eight years, we took clear action by adopting a decisive policy against terrorism. Separatism has also been defeated. There has been a reduction of 89% in insurgency in the North East. Today AFSPA has been withdrawn from most of the areas. Record peace agreements have been made. Similarly, Article 370 was abolished in Jammu and Kashmir where st one time terrorists did not allow the tricolor to be hoisted. Today the tricolor is hoisted in every street of Kashmir. The dream of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat is coming true now.

At the end of the program, Mr. Thakur called upon all the youth to become change agents and said, "Always remember, 'Ballot is more powerful than bullet'. Let's take the country forward together. Always move forward in life, never despair Let's work together as a team".

(With Inputs from PIB)