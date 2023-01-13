Doping--RUSADA rules Valieva did not commit doping at Beijing Olympics - WADA

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) investigation into figure skater Kamila Valieva's failed drug test has ruled that the teenager was not guilty of any doping infraction, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Friday. WADA said in a statement that RUSADA had determined that although Valieva had committed an anti-doping rule violation, she bore "no fault or negligence" for it.

As such, the tribunal imposed no sanction except for the disqualification of her results on the date of the sample collection Dec. 25, 2021 before the then 15-year-old competed at the Beijing Olympics. WADA had been seeking a four-year ban and said in a statement that it was "concerned" by the finding and will not hesitate to exercise its right of appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Valieva tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine at the Russian national championships in December 2021 but the result was only made known on Feb. 8, a day after she helped her team win a gold medal at the Beijing Olympics.

