Motor racing-Haas's Magnussen to have hand surgery ahead of F1 season

Haas expect Kevin Magnussen to be fully fit for Formula One's pre-season testing in Bahrain next month after the Dane revealed on Friday he would have to rest for some weeks due to hand surgery.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 21:59 IST
Haas expect Kevin Magnussen to be fully fit for Formula One's pre-season testing in Bahrain next month after the Dane revealed on Friday he would have to rest for some weeks due to hand surgery. Magnussen said in a statement on social media that the surgery was unexpected and he was likely to miss the Daytona 24 Hours sportscar race on Jan 28.

"I had a sore wrist so I went to the doctor to have it looked at and they found a cyst that needs to be removed now so I can be ready for the F1 season," he said. "It’s a harmless procedure, but I probably need to rest for a couple of weeks afterwards."

Haas said the surgery was to Magnussen's left hand and he had kept them fully informed. "The team is looking forward to Kevin being at full strength for his pre-season testing commitments starting next month," they added.

