Doping-RUSADA rules figure skater Valieva did not commit doping offence - WADA

WADA said in a statement that RUSADA had determined that although Valieva had committed an anti-doping rule violation, she bore "no fault or negligence" for it. As such, the tribunal imposed no sanction except for the disqualification of her results on the date of the sample collection on Dec. 25, 2021 before the then 15-year-old competed at the Beijing Olympics.

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) investigation into figure skater Kamila Valieva's failed drug test has ruled that the teenager was not guilty of any doping infraction, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Friday. WADA said in a statement that RUSADA had determined that although Valieva had committed an anti-doping rule violation, she bore "no fault or negligence" for it.

As such, the tribunal imposed no sanction except for the disqualification of her results on the date of the sample collection on Dec. 25, 2021 before the then 15-year-old competed at the Beijing Olympics. WADA had been seeking a four-year ban and said in a statement that it was "concerned" by the finding and will not hesitate to exercise its right of appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Valieva tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine at the Russian national championships in December 2021 but the result was only made known on Feb. 8, a day after she helped her team win a gold medal at the Beijing Olympics. In her defence, Valieva said the positive test was the result of a mix-up with her grandfather's heart medication.

CAS had cleared Valieva to continue competing at the Beijing Games in February, upholding an earlier decision by RUSADA to lift a ban on the skater. CAS had cited the fact that Valieva was a "protected person" under WADA rules as one of the "exceptional circumstances" underpinning its decision. The CAS ruling did not address the merits of Valieva's drug case.

At the time, WADA president Witold Banka had expressed his disappointment with the decision, saying that the "doping of children is evil and unforgivable".

