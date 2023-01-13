Sports News Roundup: Djokovic even hungrier to win Australian Open now; Iranian chess referee spars with governing body over women's solidarity and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Iranian chess referee spars with governing body over women's solidarity

Iranian chess referee Shohreh Bayat says a gesture of solidarity with female compatriots at a tournament in Iceland has caused a feud with the game's global body and seen her kicked off a commission. Bayat wore a "Women, Life, Freedom" T-shirt at a prestigious tournament in October, soon after protests began in Iran over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in custody for breaking strict Islamic dress code.

Soccer-Manchester City's Mendy found not guilty on six counts of rape

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was found not guilty of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault on Friday, while jurors could not reach verdicts on one count of rape and one of attempted rape, British media reported on Friday. The trial had been taking place at Chester Crown Court since August after 13 women made allegations against Mendy and co-accused Louis Saha Matturie.

Soccer-Arsenal have 'great opportunity' to end winless streak at Spurs - Arteta

High-flying Arsenal have a great opportunity to end their long-running winless streak at rivals Tottenham Hotspur's stadium when the sides meet this weekend, manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday. Arsenal's last successful Premier League trip to Spurs came in 2014, but the league-leaders will have reason to believe that the run could be snapped on Sunday, as they come into the match 11 points clear of their rivals with 44 points after 17 games.

Tennis-Djokovic even hungrier to win Australian Open now - Becker

Novak Djokovic is even hungrier to win a 10th Australian Open title this year following his deportation from Australia 12 months ago due to his unvaccinated COVID-19 status, former world number one Boris Becker said on Friday. Becker, 55, who was himself deported from Britain last month after being released from prison, told broadcaster Eurosport, for whom he will be a commentator during the Australian Open, Djokovic's top priority was matching Rafa Nadal's haul of 22 Grand Slam titles. He has 21 to his name.

Tennis-Djokovic seeks normal service at Australian Open to match Nadal

Novak Djokovic resumes his Grand Slam title race with Rafa Nadal next week at the Australian Open, returning to what was his happiest hunting ground before the ugly controversy which led to his absence last year. Having arrived in Australia unvaccinated 12 months ago, the nine-times Melbourne champion was deported amid a backlash from angry Australians who had endured some of the world's toughest lockdowns as COVID-19 infections surged.

Doping-RUSADA rules figure skater Valieva did not commit doping offence - WADA

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) investigation into figure skater Kamila Valieva's failed drug test has ruled that the teenager was not guilty of any doping infraction, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Friday. WADA said in a statement that RUSADA had determined that although Valieva had committed an anti-doping rule violation, she bore "no fault or negligence" for it.

Afghan fans disappointed at Australia cancellation over women's rights

Afghan cricketers playing on a stony, snowy pitch in Kabul on Friday said they were disappointed they would not be able to see a highly anticipated series against Australia, who withdrew over concerns over women's rights. Australia's men's team pulled out of the three-match, one-day international series, to have been held in March in the United Arab Emirates, following further curbs on women's and girls' rights imposed by the hardline Islamist Taliban administration.

Motor racing-Haas's Magnussen to have hand surgery ahead of F1 season

Haas expect Kevin Magnussen to be fully fit for Formula One's pre-season testing in Bahrain next month after the Dane revealed on Friday he would have to rest for some weeks due to hand surgery. Magnussen said in a statement on social media that the surgery was unexpected and he was likely to miss the Daytona 24 Hours sportscar race on Jan 28.

Tennis-Swiatek the favourite as Melbourne Park set for new champion

Iga Swiatek is the strong favourite to land her fourth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, but the picture is considerably less clear if the world number one fails to live up to her top seeding. With Ash Barty and Serena Williams having hung up their rackets and Naomi Osaka pregnant with her first child, Melbourne Park will almost certainly usher in a new era by crowning a first-time champion on Jan. 29.

Soccer-Man United learned from thrashing at Man City to make huge progress, says Ten Hag

Manchester United have made huge progress since their 6-3 thrashing at rivals Manchester City in October, coach Erik ten Hag said, with the lessons learned from that loss standing them in good stead for the return derby clash on Saturday. United host City having lost just once from 18 matches in all competitions since their humbling at the Etihad Stadium and victory at Old Trafford will see Ten Hag's side move to within a point of second-placed champions City.

