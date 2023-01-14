Left Menu

Soccer-Leeds' Adams voted U.S. Soccer's Male Player of the Year

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2023 02:22 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 02:17 IST
Soccer-Leeds' Adams voted U.S. Soccer's Male Player of the Year
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams was voted the 2022 U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year, the sport's national governing body said on Friday, after he led the Americans to the knockout stages of the World Cup. The 23-year-old earned man-of-the-match honours for the United States' first two World Cup games, leading them to the last 16 after they failed to qualify the 2018 tournament.

"Receiving this type of recognition is certainly special, but for me the team's success is the most important thing," said Adams, who was the youngest U.S. men's captain at a World Cup since 1950. "Having the experience of going to the World Cup, performing well as a group and moving the sport forward in the United States was super important to me this year, and I couldn't have done it without my team mates."

Adams was an overwhelming favourite for fans: Out of five finalists, he received 71.6% of the fan vote, compared to 14.7% for Christian Pulisic and 8.2% for goalkeeper Matt Turner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global
3
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
4
L&T Technology Services Agrees to Acquire Smart World & Communication Business of L&T

L&T Technology Services Agrees to Acquire Smart World & Communication Busine...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023