Left Menu

Soccer-Wolves sign Gabon international midfielder Lemina

Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Gabonese midfielder Mario Lemina from Nice on a contract until 2025, the Premier League club said on Friday. Wolves coach Julen Lopetegui told reporters earlier on Friday: "Mario is a good player. We know him and he wants to be here. "He knows the English league and has the profile to be a good player for us ...

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2023 03:32 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 03:30 IST
Soccer-Wolves sign Gabon international midfielder Lemina
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Gabonese midfielder Mario Lemina from Nice on a contract until 2025, the Premier League club said on Friday. The 29-year-old, who had spells at Fulham and Southampton, returns to English football after making 58 appearances since 2021 for Nice.

"The transfer includes a further 12-month option and comes after Lemina spent the first half of the campaign playing regularly for Ligue 1 side Nice," Wolves said in a statement. Wolves coach Julen Lopetegui told reporters earlier on Friday: "Mario is a good player. We know him and he wants to be here.

"He knows the English league and has the profile to be a good player for us ... He knows his job." Lamina is Wolves' second January transfer window signing after Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha.

Wolves are 19th in the Premier League and host West Ham on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global
3
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
4
L&T Technology Services Agrees to Acquire Smart World & Communication Business of L&T

L&T Technology Services Agrees to Acquire Smart World & Communication Busine...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023