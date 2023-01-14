NFL-McVay to return as Rams head coach next season
The Los Angeles Rams announced on Friday that head coach Sean McVay will return to lead the team again next season, ending speculation that the Super Bowl-winning coach might leave to take a broadcasting position. The Rams backed up their championship last February with a dismal 5-12 record this season amid a torrent of injuries.
The Los Angeles Rams announced on Friday that head coach Sean McVay will return to lead the team again next season, ending speculation that the Super Bowl-winning coach might leave to take a broadcasting position.
The Rams backed up their championship last February with a dismal 5-12 record this season amid a torrent of injuries. McVay said at his season-ending press conference on Monday that he would take a few days to "reflect" before deciding on his next steps. The Rams on Friday made it clear that the 36-year-old would indeed be back in 2023.
"Sean McVay informed the team he is excited to return next season," the Rams tweeted. McVay is the NFL's third-highest paid coach at $14 million per season, according to Sportico. His contract with the Rams extends through the 2026 season.
In the wake of his Super Bowl triumph, the mediagenic McVay was offered a $100 million, five-year contract to join the Amazon Prime NFL broadcast team, the New York Post reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sportico
- The Los Angeles Rams
- Super Bowl
- Super
- New York Post
- Sean McVay
- Amazon
- McVay
- Rams
ALSO READ
Pelé: a global superstar and cultural icon who put passion at the heart of soccer
Soccer-Wuhan Three Towns handed maiden Chinese Super League title
Kerala: UDF demands central agency's probe under HC supervision into corruption allegations against LDF convenor
NASA's retired Compton mission reveals superheavy neutron stars
An imposter or real? Check out this Hubble image of a supernova factory