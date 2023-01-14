Left Menu

NFL-McVay to return as Rams head coach next season

The Los Angeles Rams announced on Friday that head coach Sean McVay will return to lead the team again next season, ending speculation that the Super Bowl-winning coach might leave to take a broadcasting position. The Rams backed up their championship last February with a dismal 5-12 record this season amid a torrent of injuries.

The Los Angeles Rams announced on Friday that head coach Sean McVay will return to lead the team again next season, ending speculation that the Super Bowl-winning coach might leave to take a broadcasting position.

The Rams backed up their championship last February with a dismal 5-12 record this season amid a torrent of injuries. McVay said at his season-ending press conference on Monday that he would take a few days to "reflect" before deciding on his next steps. The Rams on Friday made it clear that the 36-year-old would indeed be back in 2023.

"Sean McVay informed the team he is excited to return next season," the Rams tweeted. McVay is the NFL's third-highest paid coach at $14 million per season, according to Sportico. His contract with the Rams extends through the 2026 season.

In the wake of his Super Bowl triumph, the mediagenic McVay was offered a $100 million, five-year contract to join the Amazon Prime NFL broadcast team, the New York Post reported.

