Iranian chess referee spars with governing body over women's solidarity

Iranian chess referee Shohreh Bayat says a gesture of solidarity with female compatriots at a tournament in Iceland has caused a feud with the game's global body and seen her kicked off a commission. Bayat wore a "Women, Life, Freedom" T-shirt at a prestigious tournament in October, soon after protests began in Iran over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in custody for breaking strict Islamic dress code.

NFL-McVay to return as Rams head coach next season

The Los Angeles Rams announced on Friday that head coach Sean McVay will return to lead the team again next season, ending speculation that the Super Bowl-winning coach might leave to take a broadcasting position. The Rams backed up their championship last February with a dismal 5-12 record this season amid a torrent of injuries. McVay said at his season-ending press conference on Monday that he would take a few days to "reflect" before deciding on his next steps.

Soccer-Napoli humiliate Juventus 5-1 in top-of-the-table clash

Leaders Napoli snapped Juventus's eight-match Serie A winning streak in spectacular style on Friday, handing Massimiliano Allegri's men a humiliating 5-1 thrashing on Friday in the top-of-the-table clash. Napoli moved 10 points clear at the top of the standings with 47 points from 18 games. Juventus slipped to third but are level on 37 points with second-placed AC Milan, who have a game in hand.

Doping-RUSADA rules figure skater Valieva did not commit doping offence - WADA

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) investigation into figure skater Kamila Valieva's failed drug test has ruled that the teenager was not guilty of any doping infraction, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Friday. WADA said in a statement that RUSADA had determined that although Valieva had committed an anti-doping rule violation, she bore "no fault or negligence" for it.

Rugby-Gleeson leaves role as England attack coach

Martin Gleeson has left his role as England attack coach, the RFU said on Friday. Harlequins coach Nick Evans was appointed to the England coaching staff this month, and was scheduled to work as attack coach under Steve Borthwick for the duration of the Six Nations championship.

Motor racing-Red Bull to be first again with New York F1 launch

Formula One world champions Red Bull claimed an early pole position on Friday with the announcement they would launch their season ahead of rivals in New York on Feb. 3. "New kit, new car, New York," they said on Twitter.

Tennis-Kosmos says it could not renegotiate Davis Cup business model with ITF

Gerard Pique's Kosmos Tennis said on Friday that the International Tennis Federation's (ITF) decision to end its Davis Cup partnership with the private investment group followed an unsuccessful attempt to renegotiate the business model. The ITF said on Thursday that the partnership was ending five years into a 25-year, $3 billion agreement unveiled in 2018 amid much fanfare over promises to deliver "long-term benefits" for fans and all stakeholders of the game.

Soccer-FIFA penalises Mexico for offensive chants by fans during World Cup matches

FIFA sanctioned the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) for the offensive chants the country's fans made during their matches at last year's World Cup by ordering it to play a game behind closed doors and fined it 100,000 Swiss francs ($108,000). "The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has fined FMF with a fine of CHF 100,000 and one match to be played behind closed doors in light of chants by Mexican supporters during the Mexico v. Poland and Saudi Arabia v. Mexico World Cup matches," FIFA said in a statement on Friday.

Vowles says Williams will not become a 'mini-Mercedes'

Williams' new principal James Vowles said after his appointment on Friday that the struggling former champions would be no Mercedes 'B' team in Formula One. Vowles will join next month from Mercedes, where he was head of strategy and part of Toto Wolff's top management at a team that won a record eight constructors' titles in a row, as replacement for departed boss Jost Capito.

Soccer-Leeds' Adams voted U.S. Soccer's Male Player of the Year

Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams was voted the 2022 U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year, the sport's national governing body said on Friday, after he led the Americans to the knockout stages of the World Cup. The 23-year-old earned man-of-the-match honours for the United States' first two World Cup games, leading them to the last 16 after they failed to qualify the 2018 tournament.

