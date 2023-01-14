Left Menu

Soccer-Thailand must improve set-piece defending, says coach Polking

Polking is aiming to lead the Thais to back-to-back titles after winning the Southeast Asian competition last year but saw his hopes of a first-leg lead ended by Vu Van Thanh's 88th minute equaliser at My Dinh Stadium. The teams meet on Monday when Thailand host the second leg in Pathum Thani.

Thailand coach Mano Polking bemoaned his side's defending at set-pieces after Vietnam salvaged a late 2-2 draw in the first leg of the Asean Championship final in Hanoi on Friday. Polking is aiming to lead the Thais to back-to-back titles after winning the Southeast Asian competition last year but saw his hopes of a first-leg lead ended by Vu Van Thanh's 88th-minute equalizer at My Dinh Stadium.

The teams meet on Monday when Thailand hosts the second leg in Pathum Thani. "I said before the game, it's 180 minutes and they have a good team," said the Brazilian. "We need to rest, we have to focus. We have our fans who will help us, but still, it's not done."

Vietnam, playing their last game at home under South Korean coach Park Hang-Seo, had taken the lead through Nguyen Tien Linh's diving header in the first half before goals from Poramet Arjvirai and Sarach Yooyen gave Thailand the lead. Van Thanh then struck from a distance after the visitors' defence had made an unconvincing attempt to clear a corner.

Polking was disappointed to concede from another set-piece. "We have to work on that better because the first one was also a rebound from a set piece and we were not organized enough," he added.

"We will focus on that, but we are happy with the performance."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

