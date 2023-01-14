Left Menu

Tennis-Jabeur not shying away from Grand Slam ambitions

A quarter-final berth at the 2020 Australian Open marked Ons Jabeur's arrival as a Grand Slam force but the Tunisian trailblazer will not be satisfied with a repeat performance at Melbourne Park this year. After reaching the finals at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open last year, Jabeur is hoping to go one better in Australia and become the first Arab woman to win a Grand Slam title.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2023 13:28 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 13:05 IST
Tennis-Jabeur not shying away from Grand Slam ambitions
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A quarter-final berth at the 2020 Australian Open marked Ons Jabeur's arrival as a Grand Slam force but the Tunisian trailblazer will not be satisfied with a repeat performance at Melbourne Park this year.

After reaching the finals at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open last year, Jabeur is hoping to go one better in Australia and become the first Arab woman to win a Grand Slam title. "Yeah, I may not be as happy as I was in 2020 reaching the quarter-final," the 28-year-old told reporters with a smile.

"I'm going to put more pressure on myself because I feel like sometimes you just need that to be one of the top players. "I want to be number one in the world, not just the number but also the level and the discipline around it. I want to win more titles and get that Grand Slam title, for sure."

A relatively late bloomer, Jabeur's recent success has made her a star in the Arab world and seen her sign with Naomi Osaka's sports management agency Evolve in partnership with Tunisian agent Adel Aref. It has also meant her own episode on Netflix's behind-the-scenes tennis series "Break Point", in which she says she resisted expectations that she would quit tennis and become a housewife.

"Actually I skipped to my episode," she said. "We actually filmed more things. It's not there. I'm still waiting for the second part because I feel like there are a lot of things we filmed at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open. Hopefully I can see that."

She said she and her husband-trainer Karim Kamoun each had pictures on their phones of different trophies after setting goals for 2023 - but she was coy about which ones. "My goal is to not lose any more finals," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
2
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global
4
NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023